Impax Labs receives subpoena over digoxin

US generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ: IPXL) revealed in a Securities Exchange Commission filing that, on July 14, it received a subpoena and interrogatories from the State of Connecticut Attorney General concerning its investigation into sales of the company’s generic product, digoxin, which is used to treat arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter) and heart failure.

According to the Connecticut AG, the investigation is to determine whether anyone engaged in a contract, combination or conspiracy in restraint of trade or commerce which has the effect of (i) fixing, controlling or maintaining prices or (ii) allocating or dividing customers or territories relating to the sale of digoxin in violation of Connecticut state antitrust law.

The company intends to cooperate with the Connecticut AG in producing documents and information in response to the Subpoena. To the knowledge of the company, no proceedings have been initiated against Impax at this time, however no assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this investigation.