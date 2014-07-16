Impax Labs receives subpoena over digoxin

US generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ: IPXL) revealed in a Securities Exchange Commission filing that, on July 14, it received a subpoena and interrogatories from the State of Connecticut Attorney General concerning its investigation into sales of the company’s generic product, digoxin, which is used to treat arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter) and heart failure.
According to the Connecticut AG, the investigation is to determine whether anyone engaged in a contract, combination or conspiracy in restraint of trade or commerce which has the effect of (i) fixing, controlling or maintaining prices or (ii) allocating or dividing customers or territories relating to the sale of digoxin in violation of Connecticut state antitrust law.
The company intends to cooperate with the Connecticut AG in producing documents and information in response to the Subpoena. To the knowledge of the company, no proceedings have been initiated against Impax at this time, however no assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this investigation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze