Russian government to provide support to domestic producers of cheap drugs

The Russian government plans to provide support to producers of cheap drugs, with the aim to prevent their disappearance from the domestic market, according to recent statements by representatives of some senior state officials and industry’s analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As drugmakers have recently informed, the production of about 50 drugs (many of which are in the list of vital medicines) and their imports to the Russian market will be suspended within the next several months, due to low profits, associated with such production and supplies.
Such plans of producers may create a shortage of certain drugs in the Russian market and has already sparked concerns from the government.
