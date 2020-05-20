Small firm benefits from major COVID-19 contract

The US government has awarded $354 million to a start-up, Phlow Corporation, to boost local production of drugs at risk of shortage, including medicines to treat COVID-19.

A newly-founded company with an explicitly nationalistic aim, Phlow has committed to working with physician-led Civica Rx, a generics company founded in 2018 to alleviate pricing pressure on hospitals.

Provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the funds are for a four-year contract, and could be increased by $458 million, based on unspecified “long-term sustainability” goals.