Uptake for biosimilars in the UK lags behind other EU markets

The UK lags behind some European countries in biosimilars with just 30% volume uptake despite the high volume of generic penetration in the UK market, according to analysts from Datamonitor Healthcare.

When comparing the UK with other European Union nations, Datamonitor’s report says the UK falls within the same bracket as countries such as France and Italy, but remains significantly behind Germany with around 50% volume uptake.

Tijana Ignjatovic, senior analyst at Datamonitor Healthcare, said: “There are a number of factors hindering faster uptake of biosimilars, including physician uncertainty about prescribing them, coupled with a lack of policies on the part of healthcare providers to boost usage. In addition, pharmacist substitution of a biosimilar for an originator biologic is not allowed anywhere in Europe – biosimilars are usually only prescribed for newly diagnosed patients rather than switching patients from their existing treatment.”