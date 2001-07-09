Genetix launches new clone library management system

UK-based genomics and proteomics technology group Genetix has announceda further expansion of its range of genomic tools with the launch of an effective clone library management system.
Called QSelect, the company says the system is the latest in a range of high-precision robots designed to assist the researcher in discovering the function of genes and proteins in the laboratory. Like the MegaPix which Genetix launched at the end of last year, it is a high-throughput, highly-automated robot which complements the company's existing range of products in the area of genomics, it notes.
