GENOME express raises 12.4M euros

In a second round of financing, French functional genomics andpharmacogenomics firm GENOME express has raised 12.4 million euros ($11.1 million). The company says it will use these additional funds to accelerate its international development in two strategic areas:

- leveraging its know-how in high-throughput DNA sequencing and related products, including DNA libraries, bioinformatics and data qualification; and - the discovery of new therapeutic targets, particularly in the fields of microbiology and the central nervous system.

The French company holds an equity position in Amplicon Express of Washington, USA, and expects to build on this and other relationships to add to its already substantial list of customers.