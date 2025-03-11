A biotech company that combines AI-powered protein design with biological insights to discover ligands for tissue-selective intracellular delivery.

Gensaic is a biotechnology company pioneering AI-powered protein design for tissue-selective intracellular therapeutic delivery. Leveraging its proprietary Functional Optimization by Recursive Genetic Evolution (FORGE) platform, Gensaic integrates phage-display technology with generative AI to identify and optimize protein scaffolds with enhanced tissue selectivity. The company’s approach aims to enable targeted drug delivery, overcoming challenges in precision medicine, particularly beyond the liver.

Gensaic’s research focuses on developing therapies for age-related diseases, initially emphasizing siRNA payloads. The company’s technology advances drug delivery by mapping and leveraging complex protein interactions to direct therapeutic molecules to specific tissues or cells.

Founded through MIT and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gensaic is led by a multidisciplinary team of physicians, bioengineers, and machine learning scientists. The company has established strategic collaborations, including a partnership with Novo Nordisk, to apply its ligand discovery platform for cardiometabolic disease therapies.