Genta's BCL-2 Antisense Cancer Drug

APhase I/II clinical trial with Genta's BCL-2 antisense drug, G3139, hasseen promising early results in nine of the 14 patients with relapsing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma who have been treated so far. Data from the trial is published in The Lancet (April 19 issue).

The BCL-2 gene, involved in the inhibition of apoptosis, is commonly overexpressed in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, reports Genta. The protein produced by the BCL-2 gene makes cancer cells "immortal," says the company, and confers resistance to both radiation and chemotherapy, thus promoting tumor growth. Genta's antisense drug works to inactivate the RNA which produces the BCL-2 protein, resulting in increased apoptosis.

"No Treatment-Related Side Effects" The aim of the trial, conducted at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, was to determine maximum tolerated dose. A subcutaneous infusion of G3139 was administered every day for two weeks to nine patients. The dose was increased from 4.6mg/m2 to 73.6mg/m2 over the course of the study, but the company reports that even at the maximum dose administered, no treatment-related toxicity was recorded, and only local inflammation at the site of infusion was observed. Four out of nine patients demonstrated an improvement, and one patient experienced a complete response. The company will continue patient enrollment until the maximum dose is established, it says.