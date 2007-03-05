German Bundesrat OKs health reform bill

The German Upper House, the Bundesrat, has completed the passage of the controversial health service reform which will now be introduced on April 1. A total of 11 federal states had already indicated support before the parliamentary hearing of the bill but the right-wing and liberal coalition of the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia together with Berlin and Saxony agreed to vote against the measure.

The Lower House, the Bundestag passed the bill in early February. The core of the reform is the creation of a national health fund as a central point for the collection of contributions together with an agreed nationwide level of health fund member contributions. The health funds will draw additional money required from the national pot but, if this is not sufficient and the fund cannot manage its resources, then patients may well have to pay extra charges levied by their particular organization.