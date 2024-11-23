German Court Backs Pharmacists' Ads

German pharmacists can advertise for clients, the federal constitutional court has said, in a ground-breaking ruling. The prevailing severe curbs on advertising are unconstitutional, it said, and allowed an appeal brought by three pharmacists against fines previously imposed by professional courts.
The federal court said pharmacists were also commercial people who were in open competition in the marketplace in over-the-counter drugs, self-care products and cosmetics, which together accounted for 10% of pharmacy sales of 43 billion Deutschemarks ($2.9 billion) in 1995. The judges said pharmacy organizations and the professional courts must recognize that nowadays competition in these areas is more aggressive than in the past.
The ruling has been criticized by the German pharmacy federation, which says "a commercially-oriented minority of pharmacists, with a particularly aggressive, competitive attitude, have now been given a following wind by the federal constitutional court."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze