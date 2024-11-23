German Doctors Seek Fewer Fund Services

The German federation of panel doctors has called for a reduction in theservices offered by public-sector health funds to what is medically necessary. Winfried Schorre, president of the federation, has said that a large part of the available funding was going on "questionable or at least manifestly uneconomic services."
The panel doctors have made it clear that they want to sit down with the health funds to examine their operations. This has become legally feasible following the recent revision of legislation governing the funds, and has already been discussed in the joint federal committee of doctors and health funds.
