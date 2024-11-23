German Doctors Seek Health Shake-Up

Karsten Vilmar, president of the German federal doctors' association, the BAK, has called for a "drastic shake-up" of the public-sector health insurance and health care sectors.

Services underpinned by the health funds should be divided into obligatory services and "voluntary additional services," he said, and the entire treatment range reviewed to define what is necessary and essential, otherwise the system will collapse. German panel doctors have also called for cuts in non-essential services (Marketletter June 10).

Dr Vilmar said costs for drugs, cures and massage should only be reimbursed by additional insurance, saving 13 billion Deutschemarks ($8.51 billion) a year.