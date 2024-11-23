German Doctors' "Superfluous" Prescribing

The German local white-collar health fund federation says that doctors are spending at least 5 billion Deutschemarks ($3.37 billion) a year on "superfluous and medically unnecessary treatments," according to a report by ARD-television, in a Panorama program quoting federation spokesman Eckherd Schupeta and other health fund experts.
The program says the funds base their criticism on an examination of their own accounts and medical data, and a series of studies, so far unpublished, of research undertaken by the Social Ministry of the state of Lower Saxony. These studies suggest that doctors are providing treatment for financial reasons and not only for medical purposes.
While various fund organizations have made proposals for tackling the situation, the federation of local health funds is pressing for the removal from reimbursement of drugs whose medical value is disputed. It estimates the cost of prescribing these "questionable" drugs at around 6 billion marks ($4.05 billion) a year, and argues that at least 2 billion marks a year could be saved through intensified prescribing of generics. The maintenance of current fixed-level price support for patented "non-innovative" drugs would also save around 1.5 billion marks, according to some health fund estimates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze