German drug groups' policy dispute

The two main german drug industry bodies, the BPI and the VFA (representing the research-based majors), have disagreed over future financing of drug supply in the health service.
BPI executive director Thomas Postina has called for an across-the-board percentage-based patient payment to the cost of prescription drugs, as more transparent and more socially acceptable than charges to cover the full cost of a large number of selected drugs valued at several billion Deutschemarks.
The BPI says the VFA's plan for a three-stage patient charging system would sharply affect older patients and the chronically sick (Marketletter January 9). This plan would provide full reimbursement for life-saving drugs, with treatments for minor ailments paid for in full by patients. Payment for the third group of drugs for illnesses which are neither life-threatening nor trivial would be shared between patients and health funds.
