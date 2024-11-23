German Drug Majors Review Generics Hopes

Generics and price competition, coupled with the advance of healthreform, has led to increasing pressure on the German research-based pharmaceutical majors.
Horst Freisler, the new president of the sector association, the VFA, has said that one area that is not showing the expected promise in Germany is generics (an area about which drugmakers in the US market are also making adverse comment). Several German companies have made a costly investment on entry, but have not seen the expected success.
Eastern Europe Also Disappoints Preoccupation with the drug markets of eastern Europe have also proved disappointing. Since November 1996, the German drug industry has seen falling sales, and Mr Freisler said that, after 1997, the returns for the German domestic drug market will decline, though he did not forecast any significant job cuts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze