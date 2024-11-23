German Drug Market Signals At Red?

German drug company managers are reportedly looking enviously at the USpharmaceutical market, which has annual growth of 13%, as they face virtual stagnation on the German drug market combined with a fall of some 6% in prescriptions.
The only growth-inducing factor is the high level of sales of a number of innovative and high-priced drugs, which they say benefit primarily the subsidiaries of US drug majors. Older drugs have posted either slower growth or an actual decline.
Move To Costlier, Innovative Drugs Horst Freisler, president of the research-based drug industry association, the VFA, says that this current trend is expected to continue and even strengthen. Mr Freisler, who is also president of Goedecke AG, a Warner-Lambert subsidiary, believes that a long-term structural change is taking place in the German market, with a higher level of prescribing of costlier, newer drugs while at the same time prices of patent-expired medicines have collapsed (by as much as 50% in some cases) to a level where they are competing at the level of generics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze