German Funds' Multi- Billion Savings Plan

The German health insurance funds have been called on to save 7.5 billion Deutschemarks ($5 billion) as a contribution to the government's savings and consolidation package of public expenditure reductions.
The aim of the program is to stabilize health insurance and social security contributions. Services are to be cut or reduced and income improved in order to provide this stability.
The government has agreed a number of changes to health insurance legislation. The funds are to cut their payments to hospitals by 2.4 billion marks ($1.58 billion) over the next three years. Drug prescription charges will go up, with patients paying 4 marks for medium-sized packs and 8 marks for large packs, a move that is expected to generate extra income of 700 million marks ($461.4 million). A number of other measures affecting "cures" have also been announced.
