German Funds Reject Minister's Attack

The German sickfunds say Health Minister Horst Seehofer's attack on their record first-half 1996 deficit is a "search for a scapegoat." They blame the deficit on extra cost burdens which they say have been imposed on them, and the unsuccessful attempt to apply further health service reforms.

They particularly reject his charge that they have not controlled costs. The "medical necessity" of each drug prescription is justified by the doctor's signature, they say, adding that the government has not yet exercised any initiative in banning prescribing of controversial drugs or those of disputed effectiveness, which could save several billion marks annually.