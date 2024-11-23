German Funds Slammed Over Savings

Hans-Ruediger Vogel, president of the German drug industry association, the BPI, says it is now clear that the health funds want to achieve savings at patients' expense as well as controlling the definition of which drugs are "ineffective" or "controversial."
The local funds' claim that removing such drugs from reimbursement would save 9 billion Deutschemarks ($6.07 billion) was "not serious," he said. Virtually overnight, the funds revised their "entirely unrealistic" savings estimate from 6 billion marks to 9 billion marks, which shows they see the drug sector as a handy way of dealing with their financial deficit at a stroke, he said, and called this "dangerous."
Prof Vogel said drugs' share of health spending has fallen steadily, to 11.7% in western Germany in 1995 from 15.3% in 1992. Drug prices have also fallen for several years. If the disputed drugs were removed from reimbursement, doctors could prescribe even more effective and often dearer drugs which would undermine some of the funds' "fictitious" savings estimates, he said. Or, doctors could tell patients to pay for their own drugs; this would affect mainly older people and young families with children.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze