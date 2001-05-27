German funds warn Minister over Rx bill

A letter from the leading German health funds to Health Minister UllaSchmidt, warning over soaring pharmaceutical costs which they say is threatening premium stability, has been leaked to a newspaper.

Figures available for the pharmaceutical sector show a dramatic upward trend in costs in first-quarter 2001, with spending in the eastern German states up 16.9% and that in western Germany increasing 12.6%.

The funds are calling on the Minister to maintain drug expenditure budgets, and they argue that the dismantling of the collective financial penalties on doctors for overspending has left the way open for uncontrolled expenditure.