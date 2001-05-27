German funds warn Minister over Rx bill

A letter from the leading German health funds to Health Minister UllaSchmidt, warning over soaring pharmaceutical costs which they say is threatening premium stability, has been leaked to a newspaper.
Figures available for the pharmaceutical sector show a dramatic upward trend in costs in first-quarter 2001, with spending in the eastern German states up 16.9% and that in western Germany increasing 12.6%.
The funds are calling on the Minister to maintain drug expenditure budgets, and they argue that the dismantling of the collective financial penalties on doctors for overspending has left the way open for uncontrolled expenditure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze