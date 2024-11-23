German Health Funds "Back On Track"

The German health funds have recovered financially, says Health Minister Horst Seehofer. The public-sector funds achieved a surplus of 1 billion Deutschemarks ($648 million) in first-half 1994, and this is expected to be higher in the second half. He has urged the funds to make further cuts in premium rates, saying several have the means to do so as their reserves are excessively high.

Fund spending in the first six months of this year rose 6.4% in western Germany and 18.6% in the five eastern states.