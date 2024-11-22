German Industry Seeks End to NDA delays

Hans-Ruediger Vogel, director of the german drug industry association, the BPI, has criticized "needless delays" in the approval process for new drugs, saying that they make German drugmakers less competitive. He hoped there would be a shorter interval between new drug applications and approval now that the European Medicines Evaluation Agency has started operations in London.
German drug production rose 6.6% to 28.6 billion Deutschemarks ($21 billion) in 1994, while first-quarter 1995 growth reached double digits, says the BPI.
The BPI also wants more influence over the way the health funds operate. Prof Vogel said the industry had not been involved in setting up the fixed-level prices support regime nor the development of drug lists, but was sandwiched between various public-sector legal entities. Specialist discussion is now focused on whether the industry should set up an association in which the industry and the funds could be involved in joint discussion, he said; proposals are expected from a working party during the summer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze