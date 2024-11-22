Friday 22 November 2024

German Industry Seeks End to NDA delays

21 May 1995

Hans-Ruediger Vogel, director of the german drug industry association, the BPI, has criticized "needless delays" in the approval process for new drugs, saying that they make German drugmakers less competitive. He hoped there would be a shorter interval between new drug applications and approval now that the European Medicines Evaluation Agency has started operations in London.

German drug production rose 6.6% to 28.6 billion Deutschemarks ($21 billion) in 1994, while first-quarter 1995 growth reached double digits, says the BPI.

The BPI also wants more influence over the way the health funds operate. Prof Vogel said the industry had not been involved in setting up the fixed-level prices support regime nor the development of drug lists, but was sandwiched between various public-sector legal entities. Specialist discussion is now focused on whether the industry should set up an association in which the industry and the funds could be involved in joint discussion, he said; proposals are expected from a working party during the summer.

