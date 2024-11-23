GERMAN MARKET'S SLOW RECOVERY

It is expected that german drug firms will continue to restrict investment and employment, says Hans Rudiger Vogel, chairman of the industry association, the BPI, as they face further losses through the planned list of prescription drugs and revamped legislation on marketing approval for older products.
Prof Vogel told the BPI annual general meeting that 1994 first-quarter sales on the pharmacy market rose 6.5% over first-quarter 1993, and that production of leading drugs rose 7.5% to 7.2 billion Deutschemarks ($4.4 billion). This growth is based on the extremely low values of 1993, and sales were still 7.8% lower than those of first-quarter 1992, he said.
