German Minister clashes with pharma

German Economics Minister Werner Muller's proposed alternative to HealthMinister Ulla Schmidt's drug costs savings package has been attacked by the drug industry group, the BPI. He had said that Ms Schmidt's planned 4% drug price cut should be replaced by a comparable discount for the health funds (Marketletters passim) but, after talks between the two sides, the BPI said the impact of either proposal would be negative.
Mr Muller is now expected to withdraw from this hotspot and leave it to the parliamentary committee of his party, the Social Democrats who, with the Greens, generally back the Schmidt package, which will relieve the funds of some 2 billion Deutschemarks ($929.2 million) of spending. Social Democrat parliamentary panel chairman Peter Struck has defended making drugmakers cut prices and higher discounts for pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze