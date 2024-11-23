German Minister On Pharmacists' "Sacrifice"

German Health Minister Horst Seehofer has thanked pharmacists at theirannual congress for their "considerable economic sacrifice" in relation to health spending. With German drug prices now below 1989 levels and drugs' share of total health fund costs falling from 16.3% to 14.3% in the last five years, this was an indication of their support for government policy, he said.
The pharmacists told Mr Seehofer of their opposition to mail-order drugs and to positive lists of prescription drugs which, they argued, would increase costs rather than reduce them.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze