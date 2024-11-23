German Pharma Market And Industry Data 1996

Although pharmaceutical prices in Germany remained almost constant in1996 and the number of prescriptions grew only slightly, there was a distinct rise in the value of prescribed drugs, says new data published by the German association of research-based pharmaceutical companies, the VFA.

1996 was distinguished by the introduction of some spectacular therapeutic breakthroughs and the arrival of 36 new products onto the German market, says the VFA. However, also during the year the drug budgets first introduced in 1993 proved to be inadequate for ensuring the long-term provision of high-quality care to all patients, and were thus repealed with new legislation for the reform of the statutory health insurance system.

German Pharma Consumption In 1996, By Volume, By Therapeutic Group % volume sales change from Therapeutic group (mill) 1995 -------------------------------------------------- Respiratory system 319.51 1.1