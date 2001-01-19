German positive drug list hearing planned

Hans-Jurgen Ahrens, president of Germany's AOK sick fund federation, haswelcomed the new government emphasis on consumer protection in the context of drug safety. He repeated the AOK's call for a positive drugs list, and said that such a list, prepared by an expert commission, will form the basis of a public hearing in the spring, with completion of the project planned for June.

The consequences of lobby group influence in the case of the BSE crisis should be a warning, he said, adding that drug quality testing should put the interests of people before those of drugmakers.