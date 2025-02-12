GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Dublin, Ireland, developing 5-MeO-DMT-based therapies for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead candidate, GH001, is an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT formulation in Phase I/II trials as of Q1 2025. Additional pipeline candidates include GH002 (injectable) and GH003 (intranasal) formulations.

The company is publicly traded on Nasdaq (GHRS) with a market capitalization of $838 million (as of February 2025). GH Research aims to advance rapid-acting psychedelic-based treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.