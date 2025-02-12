Wednesday 12 February 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

GH Research

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing psychiatric and neurological treatments.

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Dublin, Ireland, developing 5-MeO-DMT-based therapies for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead candidate, GH001, is an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT formulation in Phase I/II trials as of Q1 2025. Additional pipeline candidates include GH002 (injectable) and GH003 (intranasal) formulations.

The company is publicly traded on Nasdaq (GHRS) with a market capitalization of $838 million (as of February 2025). GH Research aims to advance rapid-acting psychedelic-based treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest GH Research News

GH Research rockets on GH001’s ultra-rapid anti-depressant effect
3 February 2025
More GH Research news >


Today's issue

Biogen beats on earnings but guidance falls short
Biotechnology
Biogen beats on earnings but guidance falls short
12 February 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves SpringWorks’ Gomekli
12 February 2025
Biotechnology
Gilead’s rosy guidance sends shares upwards
12 February 2025
Biotechnology
Third Harmonic and Inventiva slash workforces
12 February 2025
Biotechnology
Voyager updates on SOD1 ALS gene therapy program
12 February 2025
Biotechnology
Two-year Bimzelx data demonstrate sustained disease control in HS
12 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
US states challenge Trump's NIH funding cuts
11 February 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze