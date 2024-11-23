Glaxo Chief To Head UK InvestmentRoad Show

Sir Richard Sykes, deputy chairman and chief executive of Glaxo Holdings, has been appointed by Health Secretary Virginia Bottomley to head the joint industry/government team targeting inward investment in the pharmaceutical sector. As previously reported (Marketletter August 22), the government and the pharmaceutical industry are planning a road show to Japan and the east and west coasts of the USA, starting in the New Year, to promote Britain as the place for pharmaceutical investment.
According to the Department of Health, "the initiative will build on the extensive international pharmaceutical investment already in the UK and on the potential of Japanese and US pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical companies considering locating in Europe," and Mrs Bottomley said it "follows the notable success of the UK winning the siting of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in London."
The initiative will build on this solid foundation, the Health Secretary said, adding that she is "confident that the wide range of qualities that the UK was able to offer the EMEA will be equally recognized and utilized by potential investors in the pharmaceutical industry."
