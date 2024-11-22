Glaxo Opens Plant In Singapore

Glaxo has opened a new S$250 million ($170.9 million) plant in Singapore to produce three key compounds: sumatriptan for the treatment of migraine; an antiasthmatic agent salmeterol; and an antiemetic, ondansetron. The plant will be Glaxo's first multipurpose manufacturing unit outside the UK.
"60% of Glaxo's world demand for these three new pharmaceutical compounds will be manufactured at the new plant," said Neil Maidment, Glaxo's executive director in Singapore. He added that the multipurpose plant is designed to handle production of several new chemical entities and processes. The Asia/Pacific area accounts for around 15% of group turnover.
