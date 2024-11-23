Glaxo Wellcome Buying 80% Stake In Polish Drugmaker?

Poland's third-largest state-owned pharmaceutical company, Polfa PoznanSA, is in talks with Glaxo Wellcome of the UK, for the latter to acquire an 80% stake in the firm. A GW spokesman told the Marketletter that it has heard that the Polish Council of Ministers wants GW to become the majority holder in Polfa. According to the Polish newspaper Gazetta Wyborcza, the price tag for the stake is in the region of $200 million, but neither GW or Polfa would confirm this.
Through the proposed holding in Polfa, GW would gain an important share of Poland's fast-growing drugs market, which is expected to exceed a value of $1.8 billion this year by Raiffeiesen Zentralbank analyst Katarzyna Woja, quoted in the Wall Street Journal.
