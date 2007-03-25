Glucerna improves T2D metabolic outcomes

Abbott Nutrition says that a structured intervention program in overweight patients using its Glucerna range of meal replacement shakes and snack bars improved disease parameters in overweight type 2 diabetes patients.

The firm, which is a unit of US health care major Abbott Laboratories, says that, together with blood glucose monitoring, diabetes education and dietary and nutrition modification, Glucerna significantly reduced key metabolic markers, including glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, weight and waist circumference.

The results of this randomized, controlled clinical trial, were published in the abstract book of the American Diabetes Association 66th scientific sessions, and was conducted in 150 patients in Shanghai, China, over six months. For 100 patients, blood glucose monitoring, calorie control using Glucerna once daily as a meal replacement, diabetes education and dietary modification were added to the usual diabetes care given to 50 patients in the control group.