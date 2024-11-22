Glycomed Extends Canadian Agreement

Glycomed has extended for a further two years its agreement with the Canadian Alberta Research Council to develop carbohydrate-based therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

In addition to its patent portfolio, the ARC has made available its research experience, scale-up and manufacturing facilities. Development is centered on celadin, a chemically synthesized derivative of the naturally-occurring oligosaccharide sialyl Lewis X, which is licensed by ARC to Glycomed and is currently in preclinical development for reperfusion injury.