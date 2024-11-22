Good Profits For Stada From Generics

The pharmacist-owned German drugs company Stada Arzneimittel says that 1994 group net sales rose from 210 million Deutschemarks ($153 million) to 214 million marks ($155.9 million), with net profits rising between 3% and 4% to 4.9 million marks. These are provisional figures and the full 1994 results will be published later.
Stada has meanwhile decided, like Schwarz Pharma, to defer a stock exchange listing planned for mid-1995. The company is not certain as to how projected acquisition negotiations will go in Italy and France and the price it will have to pay.
Stada produces mainly generics and non-prescription drugs. A holding structure was created at the start of this year to cover production, registration, quality control and R&D operations, with the two newly-established subsidiaries.
