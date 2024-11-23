Greek Govt Adjusts Prices Of 6,009 Drugs

In an attempt to cut health care costs by 80 billion drachmas ($287.2million) a year, the Greek government has announced price reductions averaging 19% on 4,075 drugs and a 14% increase on the prices of 1,934 drugs.
Deputy Development Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said the largest price reductions, which are as much as 85% in some cases) involve very expensive drugs, the majority of which are produced abroad, and whose Greek prices are considerably higher than in the "cheapest" European countries. The increases involve widely-used drugs, mainly produced in Greece.
The government is also tightening social security drug spending. A list of government-approved drugs will shortly be issued for social security funds and state hospitals. To reinforce the accompanying guidelines on cost-effective prescribing, the Greek Pharmaceutical Organization will publish a new list of drugs, to include all the main components of each product. Some of the main price changes follow:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze