Greek Plans For More Pharma Competition

Competition is to be introduced in the supply of medicines to state hospitals, Greek Minister of Commerce, Industry and Research, Costas Simitis, has revealed. With this aim in mind, it is proposed to reform the framework which administers cost and distribution of pharmaceuticals in the country.

In addition, it has been proposed to decrease the contributing mixed profits of pharmaceutical suppliers, so that the average levels will be 5% rather than the current 8%, according to a report in Balkan News & East European Report.

Commenting on the situation, Paul Giannacopoulos, president of the Association of Representatives of Pharmaceutical Products and Specialties, told the Marketletter that indeed discussion have been taking place with both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Commerce along with representatives of drug manufacturers and imports, covering issues such as price fixing, reference prices, list of social securities and supply of pharmaceuticals to Greek hospitals.