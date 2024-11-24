GRO Biosciences

Company Overview

In July 2024 GRO announced the closing of an oversubscribed $60.3 million Series B financing which will be used to advance the company’s lead program into the clinic for the treatment of refractory gout, to broaden the GRObio pipeline, and to expand its genomically recoded organism (GRO) platform for scalable production of therapeutics incorporating multiple non-standard amino acids (NSAAs).

GRObio’s lead program, ProGly-Uricase, is being developed for the treatment of severe, refractory gout, a type of arthritis that causes debilitating inflammation in joints due to excessive accumulation of uric acid.



