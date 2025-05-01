Thursday 1 May 2025

Grove Biopharma

A Chicago-based biotech company developing a novel therapeutic modality known as Bionic Biologics.

In April 2025, Grove secured $30 million in Series A financing led by DCVC Bio, with participation from Eli Lilly and Company, InVivium Capital, Walder Ventures, Gradiant Corporation, Mansueto Investments, and others. The funding will support the progression of Grove's lead oncology programs toward clinical development. ​

Grove's pipeline focuses on oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. The lead candidate targets androgen receptor signaling in castrate-resistant prostate cancer, with additional programs addressing targets such as MYC, SHOC2/MRAS/PP1C, and KEAP1/NRF2. ​

Founded in 2020 as a spinout from Northwestern University, Grove Biopharma has expanded its operations within Chicago's Fulton Market district, reflecting its growth and commitment to developing innovative therapies. 

$30 million helps Grove go after hard-to-treat cancers
24 April 2025
