HAFSLUND GOES FOR ITALIAN MARKET

The Norwegian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company Hafslund Nycomed has started operations in Italy through its Milan-based subsidiary, and is about to register with the Italian authorities two new products.
The move is viewed by Italian sources as a direct attack on Bracco's dominant position on the Italian market for diagnostic imaging agents which is valued at some 120 billion lire ($97.8 million) annually. Bracco, an Italian company, controls 62% of the domestic market, comprising X-ray contrast media, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging compounds.
The remaining 30% of the market is actually held by Hafslund's Omnipaque, which has been sold under license in Italy by Schering AG. The latter, meantime, is the licensee for Bracco's Iopamiro on the French and Japanese markets.
