HAFSLUND NYCOMED PROFITS JUMP 46%

Norwegian pharmaceutical company Hafslund Nycomed reports a 46% leap in first-quarter 1992 pretax profits at 367 million Norwegian kroner ($56.3 million), on operating revenues of 1.42 billion kroner ($216.9 million), an increase of 10% on the like, year-earlier figure.

Operating profits after R&D expenses rose to 410 million kroner, compared with 344 million kroner in the 1991 period. Operating profit before R&D costs was up 19% at 578 million kroner, with R&D costing a total of 168 million kroner for the reporting period.

Nycomed Imaging achieved satisfactory sales progress for its contrast agents in all market areas. It produced first-quarter sales of 567 million kroner, up 0.7%, and operating profit 5.7% higher at 368 million kroner.