One To Watch

Halda Therapeutics

A biotech company developing a novel class of cancer therapies called RIPTACTM therapeutics.

Company Overview

Halda's proprietary RIPTAC (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimeras) modality works by a novel “hold and kill” mechanism for the precision treatment of cancer. The novel mechanism of action of RIPTAC therapeutics is uniquely designed to address cancer’s ability to evolve bypass mechanisms of resistance, a common limitation of today’s precision oncology medicines. 

The company's lead RIPTAC programs are in development for major solid tumor types, prostate cancer and breast cancer, with additional RIPTAC therapeutic programs in our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in cancer. The company will initiate its Phase I trial in metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in 2025.



Latest Halda Therapeutics News

Halda appoints new chief executive
1 October 2024
Halda Therapeutics secures $126 million financing
13 August 2024
