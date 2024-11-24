Halda Therapeutics

Company Overview

Halda's proprietary RIPTAC (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimeras) modality works by a novel “hold and kill” mechanism for the precision treatment of cancer. The novel mechanism of action of RIPTAC therapeutics is uniquely designed to address cancer’s ability to evolve bypass mechanisms of resistance, a common limitation of today’s precision oncology medicines.

The company's lead RIPTAC programs are in development for major solid tumor types, prostate cancer and breast cancer, with additional RIPTAC therapeutic programs in our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in cancer. The company will initiate its Phase I trial in metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in 2025.