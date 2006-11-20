Hassan calls for new US Congress to "do what is right for the patient"

At a meeting of 150 cariovascular experts gathered in Chicago, USA, for the American Heart Association's annual Scientific Sessions, Fred Hassan, the chief executive of US drugmaker Schering-Plough, spoke of the need for the newly-elected US Democratic majority in Congress to "play for the long term."

Mr Hassan, who was also recently elected president of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, described health care as a "pivotal" issue for the 100th Congress. He urged lawmakers to "keep just one thing in mind as you create a health care agenda: do what is right for the patient. Do that, and many tough issues will get resolved - in the right way."

Mr Hassan stressed the importance to the USA's future of biopharmaceutical research. He said: "we are losing our auto industry to Asia. We are losing our computer industry to Asia. Don't let this one get away from us."