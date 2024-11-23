HBV Resistance To Lamivudine

A recent study in The Lancet (January 4) has reported the development ofhepatitis-B virus resistance to lamivudine, a cytosine nucleoside analog, which was administered for the prevention of recurrent infection after orthotopic liver transplantation caused by end-stage chronic hepatitis B.
Prophylactic therapy in the form of hepatitis B immunoglobulin is generally given at the time of transplantation to reduce the risk of infection recurring. However, it is not always effective and is further complicated by the need for parenteral administration and side effects.
The Lancet study reports on three patients treated with lamivudine, which has demonstrated positive results in the treatment of HBV by inhibiting hepadnavirus replication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze