HBV Resistance To Lamivudine

A recent study in The Lancet (January 4) has reported the development ofhepatitis-B virus resistance to lamivudine, a cytosine nucleoside analog, which was administered for the prevention of recurrent infection after orthotopic liver transplantation caused by end-stage chronic hepatitis B.

Prophylactic therapy in the form of hepatitis B immunoglobulin is generally given at the time of transplantation to reduce the risk of infection recurring. However, it is not always effective and is further complicated by the need for parenteral administration and side effects.

The Lancet study reports on three patients treated with lamivudine, which has demonstrated positive results in the treatment of HBV by inhibiting hepadnavirus replication.