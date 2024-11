The company has active programs based on three lead molecules that were created with a proprietary Tissue FactOr-Based FusIon (TOBI) platform. The TOBI platform is designed to engineer multi-functional fusion protein molecules and protein complexes. It employs a Tissue Factor (TF) scaffold that can be packaged with multiple protein targets, including cytokines, chemokines, ligands, receptors, and single-chain antibodies.