HEALTH CARE IN TIBET

A total of 2.1 million Tibetans now enjoy free medical care out of a total population of 2.2 million, according to media sources in Beijing. Tibet has 1,223 clinics and hospitals and 5,857 hospital beds. It also has 10,063 doctors and nurses, 80% of whom are Tibetans and "other minority nationalities," the Chinese sources note.
In 1992/93, they add, both central and regional government spent a total of 5 million yuan ($863,485) building 300 township-level clinics, bringing the number of such institutions to 723.
