Health Care Industries In The New South Africa

While the recent introduction in South Africa of free health care for children under six years old has caused a major strain on the public health services, it demonstrates the political resolve to make things happen of the country's first democratically elected government, the Government of National Unity, according to a new report published by Enigma marketing Research of the UK.
In its election manifesto, the African National Cong-ress had singled out health care as a key area in which substantial imbalances exist, and where restructuring and refinancing are urgently needed to provide better health services for all, according to the study. Since the elections on April 27, the new government, with the ANC's Nkosazana Zuma as Minister of Health, has already started to implement policies based on the ANC's National Health Plan.
The Legacy Of Apartheid Under apartheid, South Africa's health care had developed into a two-tier structure, with the public sector mainly serving the black community, and the private sector mainly serving the white population. The market-related private medical aid system provides services to only 20% of the population but consumes 56% of total health-related expenditures, while the public sector serves 80% of the people yet consumes only 44% of health spending.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze