Health Care Workshop Reviews Euro Health Care

Some 45 policymakers from the European Union, member states, academia and the pharmaceutical industry, have for the first time, met to discuss in a neutral forum the future of health care in Europe. Their meeting this month was held under the patronage of the European Parliament, with funding from DGXII of the European Commission, the London School of Economics and the Pharmaceutical Partners for Better Healthcare.
DGXII director general Professor P M Fasella said the key issues addressed were equity and efficiency, and how to balance the role of industry in the health system, and the impact of reforms on industrial performance and viability.
The workshop also underscored the need for a European-wide look at health care reform. The LSE's Professor Brian Abel-Smith pointed out that "countries follow other countries' actions (in health care) without knowing the consequences. It's not just a question of containing costs, other aspects of health care need to be reformed, making services more user-friendly, and encouraging quality and efficiency in every sense."
