Health Media's health news goes live on TV

Effective June 28, selected UK consumers can instantly access the latesthealth news through their television, as Health Media has made this available on the new government-backed interactive pilot health care service, Living Health. Piloted by the broadband communications and media group Telewest Communications, the service became available on that date to around 50,000 Telewest Active Digital customers in the Birmingham area.

Health Media says it is the only supplier of health news for the Living Health channel, and its in-house team will research and write topical features on subjects such as children's, men's and women's health and general lifestyle issues, as well as providing accompanying images.

From late summer, the service to Telewest will be enhanced by the 24-hour National Health Service Direct inVision service, which will enable viewers to speak to an NHS Direct nurse via their telephone while seeing the nurse on their TV. The pilot will be monitored and assessed and, if successful, will provide a model which can be rolled out nationally.