Health Spending In France Rising Again

French health care spending rose 0.2% in June over the previous month,following a rise in May and an increase of 0.3% in April, according to the major health fund organization, the CNAM. It says the June figures confirm the moderate rise in spending over the last few months, reflected both in a rise of 0.2% in public-sector hospital spending and a more marked growth of 0.3% in spending in general practice medicine.
There is a tendency for medical fees to move upwards at present, though the CNAM makes no comment on the way French doctors are observing spending targets for this year.
