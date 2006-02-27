Heart disease costs European nations billions of euros

Cardiovascular diseases - conditions affecting the heart and circulation - cost the European Union 169.0 billion euros ($201.92 billion) in 2003, a study has found. This translates as 230 euros for every man, woman and child in the EU, the Oxford University analysis in the European Heart Journal said.
The UK was found to spend the highest proportion of its healthcare budget on CVD of any EU country. Heart experts said the paper underlined a need for more effective prevention.
